Sept 26 Global miner Rio Tinto
is considering spinning off part of its Australian aluminium
assets as a planned carbon would raise costs, the Australian
Financial Review said on Monday.
Rio has been working with Macquarie Group and
PricewaterhouseCoopers to consider its options for the business,
the paper said.
Rio's aluminium business in Australia is made up of three
refineries, three smelters and two bauxite mines, the paper
said, adding Rio would hold onto the mines as they offer the
highest margins.
Rio last week told investors it plans to achieve 40 percent
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
margin from the aluminium business through the sale of two
non-specified assets, the paper said.
Rio Tinto officials could not be immediately reached for
comment by Reuters.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs
Koranyi)