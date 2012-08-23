PERTH Aug 23 The positive long-term outlook for global commodity prices has not changed, global miner Rio Tinto's chief executive said on Thursday, shortly after Australia's resources minister announced the peak of the country's resources boom.

"The long term picture for me hasn't changed," Tom Albanese told a resources industry gathering in Perth, adding "I would have never have said there was a boom in the first place."

Rio stuck to $16 billion in spending plans when it reported earnings in earlier this month, despite first-half profit falling by a third, and predicted a modest pickup in the Chinese economy later this year that should stimulate demand for iron ore.

"We are definitely seeing a soft demand period in China... "I continue to have the same confidence in the emerging markets," Albanese said.

Resources Minister Martin Ferguson's remarks followed a decision by Rio's rival BHP Billiton to indefinitely delay the planned $20 billion-plus Olympic Dam copper expansion in South Australia and plans to build a new harbour, estimated at more than $20 billion, in Western Australia.

A slowdown in Chinese demand for the commodities that have driven Australia's resources boom, particularly coal and iron ore, has pressured prices and forced miners across Australia to cut costs by delaying projects and laying off workers.