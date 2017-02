SEOUL Oct 11 Rio Tinto's chief executive said on Tuesday that he did not see a significant change in China's demand for iron ore despite investor concerns about slowing steel demand in the country and weak advanced economies.

"We continue to see robust business conditions in China... particularly in iron ore," CEO Tom Albanese told reporters on the sidelines of the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan HOpfner)