SYDNEY Nov 25 Rio Tinto said on Friday it would initially explore for copper in China under a newly-formed partnership with state-owned Chinalco before branching out into other commodities.

"The JV's initial priority will be exploring for copper, with plans to expand into coal and potash in the future," Rio said in a statement.

The partnership, called Chinalco Rio Tinto Exploration Co. Ltd., has been officially registered as a business in China, according to Rio.

(Reporting by James Regan)