SYDNEY May 3 Global miner Rio Tinto is
reviewing its coal expansion plans as soaring capital and
investor pressure to return more cash force it to reassess
spending plans, the Australian Financial Review said on
Thursday.
Rio's proposed $2 billion, 10.5 million tonnes of thermal
coal a year Mount Pleasant Coal project in New South Wales State
looks likely to be shelved, the paper said without citing any
sources.
Australian miners are relooking at some planned investments
in the wake of weaker outlook for commodities particularly from
top consumer China, rising government taxes and investor worries
on overspending on projects.
Rio Chief Executive Tom Albanese has told investors that
huge cost increases from labour, carbon tax and construction
inputs is weighing on marginal developments, the paper said.
Albanese is expected to highlight the pressures of
industry-wide cost inflation and strong Australian dollar at an
investor conference in Sydney on Thursday, it said.
Rio Tinto officials could not be reached for comment
immediately by Reuters.
