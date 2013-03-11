By Saliou Samb
| CONAKRY, March 11
CONAKRY, March 11 Global miner Rio Tinto
has slowed progress of its multi-billion investment in
Guinea's untapped Simandou iron ore deposit and slashed staff,
government sources in the West African country said on Monday.
The sources, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the topic, spoke after weekend talks between top
Rio Tinto executives and government officials, during which they
said the miner had announced it needed the government to
progress on financing and the agreement underpinning the project
before it could move ahead.
The sources said Rio Tinto - under pressure from investors
to cut costs and rein in spending - had cut staff in Guinea by
90 percent.
"(Rio Tinto) have essentially announced they have frozen
their investments in Guinea, arguing that they are waiting for a
more stable and secure regulatory framework from the
government," a senior government official said, asking for
anonymity.
Two other government sources, including an acting minister
and a former minister who has retained a role in the
administration of President Alpha Conde, confirmed that Rio
Tinto had announced the investment freeze.
Rio Tinto denied it had stopped work, but confirmed it was
working with the government on outstanding issues including
financing for the government's share of ambitious planned
infrastructure.
"The Simandou project is definitely not frozen and Rio Tinto
continues to progress the project and is committed to its
development," a spokesman for the company said. "The current
priority is finalising the investment framework and for the
Government of Guinea to secure its financing."
The spokesman said talks between Rio Tinto and the
government had been "constructive".
Government sources said Rio Tinto's new chief executive Sam
Walsh along with other company managers met with both President
Conde and Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana to inform them of
the company's decision.
The sources said Walsh told Conde and Fofana that Rio Tinto
would reduce its budget by $600 million and cut its staff in
Guinea to five people.
Rio Tinto is developing part of the giant Simandou iron ore
concession, one of the world's largest untapped iron ore
reserves, near the Liberian border.
Guinea has been hit by investment cuts by other mining
giants since last year, including BHP Billiton, Vale
, and RUSAL - driven in part by a government review of
mining contracts and political instability.
A sharp slowdown in global commodity prices, which has led
to record profit declines and writedowns for the world's top
mining firms, including Rio Tinto, has forced some to shelve
expansion plans and others to part ways with their top
executives.