DAKAR, March 12 Rio Tinto's Simandou iron ore mine project in Guinea has not been frozen, Guinea's mines miniter said on Tuesday after government sources told Reuters the global miner plans to slow investments and cut staff from the project.

"The project has absolutely not been frozen," Mohamed Lamine Fofana said, adding that Guinea had the means and expertise to take the project forward.

Three sources including a government minister told Reuters on Monday that Rio Tinto executives had announced an investment freeze on the project during a meeting with Guinean president Alpha Conde and the mines minister.