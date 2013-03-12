By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Saliou Samb

LONDON/Conakry, March 12 Guinea dismissed concerns over the future of Rio Tinto's giant, untapped Simandou iron ore mine in the country's south, saying on Tuesday it had the "means and expertise" and would take the project forward.

At meetings over the weekend in Guinea's capital Conakry, Rio told government officials it had slowed progress of its multi-billion dollar investment in the deposit and slashed staff, according to government and industry sources.

The sources said Rio's delegation, led by incoming chief executive Sam Walsh, said Guinea needed to make progress on financing for its share of the project's infrastructure and on a framework agreement underpinning the whole development, before investment could accelerate.

Rio has said it is committed to the project - due to start producing in 2015 - and work is "definitely not frozen" but also said its priority was to finalise the investment framework and for the government to secure financing.

"The project has absolutely not been frozen," Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana said. "For what concerns Guinea, we are working on the framework for investment. We have mobilised the means and expertise to advance."

Investors disappointed with the industry's poor track record on acquisitions and soaring costs are pushing miners to rein in spending, particularly on larger, infrastructure-heavy projects being built from scratch in tougher regions. Simandou could cost $10 to $20 billion to develop, analysts estimate.

Rio's long-serving boss was ousted in January after hefty writedowns on acquisitions including a deal in Mozambique, and incoming boss Sam Walsh has vowed to act "like an owner".

Sources with knowledge of the talks said the changeover at the top probably prompted Rio to touch the brakes, as it faced slow progress from the Guinean government and investor pressure over spending.

In particular, the government needs to raise cash to pay for its stake in the ambitious infrastructure - 51 percent of a plan that includes almost 700 km (430 miles) of rail, 35 bridges and a four-berth wharf 11 kilometres offshore.

One of the sources said the government understood the climate had changed, with companies under increased scrutiny.

"You cannot just throw money at any project in this environment," said the source.

AMBITIOUS PLANS

Rio has had a stormy time in Guinea - losing half of Simandou in 2008 under a previous government.

Relations with the country's leaders have improved and Rio signed a $700 million settlement in 2011 to secure its portion of the deposit. China's Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) , the listed arm of state-owned aluminium giant Chinalco, was brought in as a partner.

Under the 2011 agreement, the government of Guinea has the right to take a stake of up to 35 percent in the mine, as well as a majority stake in the railway and port.

That is the portion of the ambitious infrastructure it is struggling to fund.

Help could come, industry sources said, from Rio's Chinese partners, with Guinea's mines minister travelling to China immediately after talks with Rio.

A spokesman for Chalco declined to comment.

"We are still going to carry forward the project actively and steadily," he said.

Simandou is one of the world's largest untapped iron ore reserves, near the Liberian border, and a deposit Guinea hopes will be a key plank in its development plan.

Guinea has been hit by investment cuts by other mining giants since last year, including BHP Billiton, Vale , and RUSAL - driven in part by a government review of mining contracts and political instability.

Vale had been mining the northern portion of Simandou with Beny Steinmetz's BSGR. That is now on ice while the government reviews the mine rights.

BHP has all but pulled out of Guinea, and its chief executive last year questioned West Africa's iron ore ambitions, arguing Australia and Brazil alone could feed global demand.