SINGAPORE May 8 Rio Tinto , the world's second-biggest iron ore producer, is keeping its iron ore output expansion plans intact, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The Anglo-Australian miner is boosting iron ore production by 70 million tonnes a year that will take output to 360 million tonnes annually by 2015.

Alan Smith, president of Rio Tinto Iron Ore Asia, also told an industry conference in Singapore the company sees Chinese steel demand continuing to grow at 3 percent a year.