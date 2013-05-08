SINGAPORE May 8 Rio Tinto , the
world's No. 2 iron ore miner, is keeping output expansion plans
for the steelmaking raw material intact, with global demand led
by top market China likely to keep growing, albeit at a slower
pace, a senior company official said.
The Anglo-Australian miner is boosting iron ore production
by 70 million tonnes a year that will take output to 360 million
tonnes annually by 2015.
"In this decade we, Rio Tinto, expect Chinese steel demand
to continue to grow on average about 3 pct per annum," Alan
Smith, head of iron ore marketing in Asia, told an industry
conference in Singapore.
Smith also said the miner expects seaborne iron ore demand
to grow by 800 million tonnes in the current decade, justifying
Rio's plans to continue boosting output.
Rio Tinto, led by former iron ore head Sam Walsh who took
over as chief executive this year, has vowed to cut more than $5
billion in costs by the end of 2014. So far, the company has
slashed hundreds of jobs and marked copper, coal and aluminium
assets for sale or closure.
Its optimism on iron ore, which contributed 46 percent to
revenues for the latest half-year, seems warranted, at least for
now.
China imported 67.15 million tonnes of iron ore in April,
the third highest on record and up 4 percent from March, customs
data showed on Wednesday.
BHP Billiton, which itself is on track to lift iron
ore output by 5 percent to 183 million tonnes in the year ending
June 2013, also said Chinese demand will remain the key driver
for the steelmaking commodity, but like Rio, acknowledged that
demand there for steel will eventually peak.
"Supply growth is and will keep accelerating in coming
years," BHP General Manager Alan Chirgwin told the same
conference, adding the onset of new supply will translate into
lower iron ore prices.
Chirgwin said BHP expects Chinese steel demand to peak at
1.1 billion tonnes by the middle of the next decade.