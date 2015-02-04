BEIJING Feb 4 Rio Tinto, the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, is on track to boost annual output to 350 million tonnes by 2017, a company official said on Wednesday.

Alan Smith, Asia President Iron Ore at Rio Tinto, also said the company sees the cost of its delivered ore to China at $35 per tonne by 2020, in line with earlier estimates. That would be down from $47 a tonne in 2012.

"While China's demand growth has softened, there has not been any collapse and it was still record imports last year," Smith said, on the country's overseas purchases of iron ore. (Reporting by David Stanway,; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)