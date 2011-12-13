LONDON Dec 13 Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto confirmed on Tuesday that an independent arbitrator had cleared the way for it to bid for Canada's Ivanhoe Mines but said it had no current intention of making an offer.

"From 19 January 2012, Rio Tinto will no longer be subject to a standstill agreement with Ivanhoe," Rio said in a statement.

"Thereafter ... Rio Tinto may seek opportunities to increase its shareholding in Ivanhoe to a majority position but currently has no intention of making a full takeover bid for Ivanhoe's shares. Rio Tinto reserves the right to change its intention in the future."

Rio currently has a 49 percent stake in Ivanhoe, which owns a majority stake in Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's largest known copper deposits. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Jones)