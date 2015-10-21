NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Bonds issued by RioPrevidencia, the
state of Rio de Janeiro's public pension funds, rallied on
Wednesday after it sought to cut a deal with creditors following
covenant breaches earlier this year.
In a consent solicitation, the issuer asked bondholders to
waive their ability to declare an event of default and in return
it would increase coupons on its outstanding dollar notes by
300bp.
The borrower has left itself the option to cut interest
rates by a maximum of 100bp if it passes certain milestones,
including a restructuring of debt with the federal government.
Bondholders have until November 3 to participate in the
transaction, which is being run by BB Securities and BNP
Paribas.
"It is a win-win for everyone," said a New York based
trader. "For the company, because they will change covenants and
for holders as there was never an upside in acceleration."
Fitch cut the issuer's rating to junk in October after it
breached covenant ratios, raising the threat of an acceleration
from bondholders.
The agency downgraded the debt to BB+ from BBB-, with a
negative outlook, noting that lower oil prices had impacted debt
service coverage ratios.
"It looks like they are trying to show bondholders they have
a real intention to fix things," Mirian Abe, a director at
Fitch's Latin America Structure Finance Group, said about the
recent proposal.
The 2024s tumbled as low as 63.75 in late September, but
were three points higher on Wednesday to hit 77.00, according to
the trader.
The bonds are backed by oil royalties on concessionaires
primarily operated by Petrobras, the state-owned oil company at
the center of a widening corruption scandal.
The borrower raised US$3.1bn in the international capital
markets in 2014 through the sale of a 6.75% 2027 and a 6.2%
2024s. Banco do Brasil and BNP Paribas acted as leads on both
offerings.
In a September report, BNP had pointed out that the
company's forward-looking debt service coverage ratios for the
fourth quarter stood at 1.3x, or below minimum covenant
requirements. This could have triggered an acceleration on the
notes, if a majority of holders declared this an event of
default, according to the report.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)