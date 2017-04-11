LONDON, April 11 Governance advisor Hermes EOS said on Tuesday it recommended investors oppose the re-election of a Rio Tinto executive at its shareholder meeting this week due to a lack of diversity on the board.

Hermes said it advised investors to vote against the re-appointment of Jan du Plessis as chair of the nominations committee at the annual general meeting on Wednesday.

"Following changes to the board earlier this year, including the appointment of three male non-executive directors, only two out of the 12 Rio Tinto board directors are women," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Barbara Lewis)