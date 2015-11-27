* New bauxite mine to produce 22.8 mln tonnes a year
* First production expected in 2019
* One of three top projects for Rio, Mongolia copper next
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 27 Rio Tinto gave
the go-ahead on Friday to expand its bauxite output in northern
Australia with a $1.9 billion project, approving a major mine at
a time when most rivals worldwide are slashing spending.
The Amrun project in Queensland state will initially produce
22.8 million tonnes of bauxite a year, replacing output from
Rio's East Weipa mine and boosting its Cape York exports by 50
percent, as the company aims to meet soaring demand from Chinese
aluminium makers.
Amrun is one of Rio's top three growth projects, alongside
its Australian iron ore expansion and its planned expansion of
the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, where $4.5 billion in
project finance is due to be sealed in December.
The bauxite project cost is up to $500 million less than
some analysts had expected, with Rio able to take advantage of
cheaper labour and equipment as projects have dried up amid the
mining bust.
It aims to start producing at Amrun, previously called South
of Embley, in 2019 and said it hoped to eventually expand the
mine to produce 50 million tonnes a year, tapping into 1.5
billion tonnes of reserves.
"It is quite an amazing project and it has potential for
growth," Rio Tinto's aluminium chief executive Alfredo Barrios
told Reuters in a phone interview from Brisbane.
Operating costs are expected to be lower than current unit
costs at its Australian bauxite mines, he said.
"What is clear is it's a tier one asset," he said, declining
to comment on the expected returns.
He said Chinese refineries producing alumina from bauxite
valued the security of supply and the consistent grade of
material they get from Rio's mines, and will need more as
Chinese bauxite production declines and quality deteriorates.
"As they look to increase their refining capacity, we
clearly are ideally situated to provide bauxite for those
refineries," Barrios said.
China's demand for bauxite imports is forecast to more than
triple between 2014 and 2025 to 125 million tonnes, he said.
Sceptics who have watched Rio Tinto sink billions of dollars
to expand during the boom years while its share price has sunk
to close to a six-year low questioned the wisdom of pouring
money into a project now.
"The outlook for aluminium demand is much stronger than iron
ore and copper. But you've still got that overall backdrop
that's applying to everything," said Morningstar resources
analyst Mathew Hodge.
"As long as capital and operating costs are declining that
implies lower long term prices," he said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)