SYDNEY Oct 22 Rio Tinto on
Thursday came a step closer to gaining approval to expand its
Warkworth coal mine in Australia after an influential panel
recommended the work proceed, against the wishes of
environmental and community groups.
Without a final go-ahead to expand, the mine producing
electricity-generating thermal coal would by December no longer
be economically viable, according to the company.
In the coming weeks, the actual approval or rejection
determination will be made by a division of the New South Wales
state Planning and Assessment Commission.
Generally, the commission follows the preliminary
recommendation passed by an independent panel established by the
state government.
An approval could help in any efforts by Rio Tinto to
attract buyers for its coal mines in Australia, where high
operating costs and low selling prices are weighing on profits.
In September, the company agreed to sell its 40 percent
stake in the Bengalla coal mine to local operator New Hope Coal
Georgina Woods, a coordinator for the Lock the Gate Alliance
in New South Wales, said the recommendation failed to take into
account the wishes of the local community.
"The New South Wales government has failed to create
balanced and common sense policy that protects villages, the
wine-industry and endangered bushland from coal mining," Woods
said.
"This short-sighted mining-at-any-cost policy is costing us
a thriving, diverse and sustainable economic future for the
region."
A Rio Tinto spokesman said that the expansion enjoyed
widespread community support and would help retain jobs and pour
money into local economies.
"Today's recommendation from the NSW Planning Assessment
Commission provides a great sense of hope for the 1,300 people
who work at the mine and for the hundreds of Hunter Valley
businesses and community groups it supports," the spokesman
said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)