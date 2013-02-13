* Australia's Northern Territory to release gas to cut operating costs

* Italy's ENI seen as longer-term gas supplier

* Move seen as test of new Rio CEO to deal with loss-making businesses

SYDNEY, Feb 13 Rio Tinto said it will keep its Gove alumina refinery in Australia open following a last-minute government effort to find a cheaper source of energy, but warned "important steps" were still needed to secure the plant's future.

The fate of the refinery represented the first hardline decision confronting Rio Tinto's new chief executive, Sam Walsh, as under-performing units in the company come under tougher scrutiny following $14 billion in writedowns last month.

Rio Tinto subsidiary Pacific Aluminium in January warned that if it was unable to run the 2.5 million tonnes-per-year Gove refinery on natural gas it would suspend production.

The refinery, which employs roughly 1,400 workers, operates on diesel, which is too expensive given the heavy losses it incurs owing to a weak alumina market, according to Rio Tinto

"Pacific Aluminium is advancing plans for conversion from heavy fuel oil to gas but notes there are still a number of important steps remaining to deliver gas to Gove," Rio Tinto said.

The decision to keep the refinery open is likely to lead to A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) in new pipeline and gas conversion work in the remote region in Australia's far north, designed to eventually enable Italian-owned ENI to ship gas to the refinery from its Blacktip field in Australia, according to Northern Territory Chief Minister Terry Mills.

"Today's decision has secured the future of Gove and will allow its community to look-ahead with certainty," Mills said.

Discussions were also being held with Australia's federal government over funding construction of the pipeline estimated to cost A$500 million.

"There is still a great deal of work needed to deliver gas to Gove," Pacific Aluminium Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas said in a statement.

Due to the rising cost of heavy fuel oil, coupled with a high exchange rate and a low alumina price, the refinery has sustained heavy losses. Analysts have said the refinery has been losing up to A$30 million per month.

Mills earlier this week agreed to authorise the release of enough gas from a government stockpile for emergencies to supply the refinery for the next 10 years.