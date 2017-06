LONDON, March 3 Rio Tinto on Friday announced a 14 percent cut in aluminium production at Gladstone's Boyne Smelters in Australia following a failure to agree a competitively priced power contract.

It said there would be "a significant number of jobs lost".

"Boyne Smelters has been working hard to secure a competitive energy deal. Both parties have been negotiating in good faith but ultimately could not reach agreement," Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)