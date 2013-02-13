SYDNEY Feb 13 Rio Tinto will keep its Gove alumina refinery in Australia open following a last-minute government effort to find a cheaper source of energy, the Northern Territory government said.

"Today's decision has secured the future of Gove and will allow its community to look-ahead with certainty," Terry Mills, chief minister of the Northern Territory government said.

Rio Tinto subsidiary Pacific Aluminium in January warned that if was unable to run the 2.5 million tonnes-per-year refinery on natural gas it would suspend production. The refinery, which employs roughly 1,400 workers, operates on diesel, which Rio Tinto has said is too expensive given the heavy losses it incurs owing to a weak alumina market.