LONDON Oct 9 Global miner Rio Tinto has
turned increasingly cautious on the outlook for its business
over the coming months, prompting it to deepen cost cuts and put
new projects under even greater scrutiny, Chief Executive Tom
Albanese said on Tuesday.
Rio - the world's second-largest iron ore miner and the
diversified producer most exposed to China and a recovery in its
industrial output - earlier said it had cut its economic growth
forecast for China.
"There is some good news coming. The question is when will
all of this flow through, ultimately, to our markets," Albanese
told reporters ahead of a seminar with investors on the miner's
copper business.
"Overall, I'd say that we are more cautious on the outlook
for the next few quarters for our business than we would have
been a couple of months ago."
Albanese added he did not expect any major new projects to
be approved in the near term.
Analysts have worried over delays to a deal with the Chinese
authorities to secure power for the flagship Oyu Tolgoi
copper-gold mine in Mongolia, but Albanese said he saw "real
momentum" in talks that have come down to commercial terms.
"I am confident they will come to a commercial
understanding," he said.
Analysts have said delays may not affect the current ramp up
timetable for the mine as long as a deal is reached before the
end of the year. The mine is currently scheduled to begin
commercial production in the first half of next year.