By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Dec 4 Global miner Rio Tinto expects oversupply to pressure copper prices in the medium term and said its copper output will shrink in 2015, mainly due to work at its Kennecott Utah unit to avoid another landslide.

The Kennecott operation in the United States was hit by a severe landslide in April last year which shifted 150 million tonnes of material and buried a section of the open-pit mine.

To avoid a recurrence, Rio Tinto will have to carry out work to protect the stability of the pit wall, and this is one of the main reasons output will drop to 500,000-535,000 tonnes next year, from an estimated 615,000 tonnes this year.

Copper is the third-largest contributor to profit at Rio Tinto, which also mines iron ore and diamonds.

"When the slide happened the decision was made to restart as quickly as we could... to bring in as much copper units as we could and as much cash as we could. But we were very clear that at some point there would be some copper contraction," Jean-Sébastien Jacques, the head of Rio's copper division, told investors on Thursday.

"I believe it was the right decision to benefit from the higher copper prices... But now we have no choice. We need to make some works to protect the integrity of the pit."

Rio Tinto is considering treating third-party concentrate on a large scale for the first time at its Kennecott copper smelter, sources have said.

Jacques said he expected the copper market to remain over supplied in the medium term and this would put pressure on prices. He expects a swing into a deficit from 2018, he added. (Editing by Jason Neely, editing by David Evans and Susan Thomas)