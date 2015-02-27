(Repeats to media clients, no change to text)
MELBOURNE Feb 27 Rio Tinto Plc
said on Friday that in its latest moves to slash costs in
response to weak commodity prices it was letting go its energy
chief, rolling its coal and uranium businesses into two other
units and cutting some other corporate jobs.
Rio's coal mines in Australia will be folded into the copper
division while its uranium business will be added to the
diamonds and minerals group, leaving the company with four
product groups, including iron ore and aluminium.
"These changes are part of our continuing business
transformation to reduce costs, simplify and strengthen our
company and deliver sustainable value for shareholders," Rio
Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh said in a statement.
The changes support the company's commitment to deliver $750
million in savings this year, a Rio Tinto spokesman said.
Energy chief executive Harry Kenyon-Slaney, a 25-year
veteran of the company, will leave immediately.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Frances Kerry)