MONTREAL Nov 6 A train operated by Rio Tinto's Iron Ore Company of Canada has derailed in Quebec, and its conductor is missing, the Canadian iron ore miner said in a release on Thursday.

The miner said the train had been transporting empty cars from Sept-Iles, Quebec. It owns and operates the Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway, which links its mine to port facilities.

In a separate release, the Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the derailment. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Writing by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)