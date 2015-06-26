LONDON, June 26 Global mining company Rio Tinto said on Friday that it has agreed to sell its 78 per cent stake in the Murowa Diamonds mine and its 50 per cent slice in the Sengwa Colliery mine to RZ Morowa Holdings Limited.

"Rio Tinto believes that future of these assets can be best managed by entities with existing interests in Zimbabwe," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)