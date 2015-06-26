Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
LONDON, June 26 Global mining company Rio Tinto said on Friday that it has agreed to sell its 78 per cent stake in the Murowa Diamonds mine and its 50 per cent slice in the Sengwa Colliery mine to RZ Morowa Holdings Limited.
"Rio Tinto believes that future of these assets can be best managed by entities with existing interests in Zimbabwe," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.