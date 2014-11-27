Nov 26 Global miner Rio Tinto
said it approved the development of a fourth pipe at its Diavik
diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories.
Development of the pipe, known as A21, was part of the
original mine plan and is expected to cost $350 million over
four years with production planned for late 2018.
"The A21 production will provide an important source of
incremental supply for Diavik, ensuring the continuation of
existing production levels," the company said.
The Diavik diamond mine, a joint venture with Dominion
Diamond Corp, started production in 2003 and according
to the current mine plan will end in 2023.
Rio Tinto said the mine's ore reserves will be updated in
the first quarter of 2015.
