SYDNEY, June 20 Rio Tinto on
Tuesday reconfirmed its earlier recommendation of Yancoal
Australia as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied
division.
"The Rio Tinto board has reconfirmed its recommendation that
shareholders vote in favour of the sale of its wholly-owned
subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Yancoal Australia
Ltd," Rio Tinto said.
The recommendation follows consideration by the board of a
counter proposal from commodities group Glencore and a
proposal from Yancoal comprising improved terms to its
previously announced transaction, according to Rio Tinto.
