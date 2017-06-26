BRIEF-Liberty Global says its unit facility AQ borrower entered into an additional facility accession agreement
* Liberty Global - on june 21, its unit facility aq borrower entered into an additional facility accession agreement
SYDNEY, June 26 Rio Tinto on Monday confirmed Yancoal Australia as the preferred buyer for its Australian Coal & Allied unit after the China-backed company lifted its offer to $2.69 billion to top a rival bid from Glencore.
"The revised offer from Yancoal of $2.69 billion offers compelling value to our shareholders for our Australian thermal coal assets," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said in a statement.
Glencore on Friday had raised its offer to $2.675 billion in cash, looking to displace Yancoal's earlier offer of $2.45 billion.
* Shutterstock Inc - has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Flashstock Technology Inc for approximately $50 million cash
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing