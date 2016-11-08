MELBOURNE Nov 9 Global miner Rio Tinto
said on Wednesday it had alerted U.S. and UK authorities
to $10.5 million in payments made to a consultant on its
Simandou iron ore project in Guinea and has suspended two senior
executives as a result.
Rio Tinto said it had become aware of emails from 2011
"relating to contractual payments totalling $10.5 million made
to a consultant providing advisory services on the Simandou
project in Guinea."
The company has suspended the head of its energy and
minerals division, Alan Davies, who was in charge of Simandou in
2011. The group's legal and regulatory affairs executive Debra
Valentine, who was due to retire next May, has also stepped
down.
"Rio Tinto intends to co-operate fully with any subsequent
inquiries from all of the relevant authorities. Further comment
at this time is therefore not appropriate," the company said in
a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
