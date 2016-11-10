SYDNEY Nov 10 Top Rio Tinto
executives in 2011 approved a $10.5 million payment to a
consultant to smooth relations with the president of Guinea as
it struggled to secure land for a giant iron ore mine, emails
made public on Thursday showed.
The emails, seen by Reuters, show correspondence between
three of the miner's most senior officials: former chief
executive Tom Albanese, his successor and then iron ore division
head Sam Walsh, and energy and minerals head Alan Davies.
In one email to Walsh, Davies, who was in charge of the
giant Simandou project in 2011, requested final approval to make
the payment to Francois de Combret, a former Lazard investment
banker with a long history operating in Guinea.
That message came just days after Rio said it would pay the
government of Guinea $700 million to resolve an impasse over
part of the project, known as blocks 3 and 4.
Rio said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation,
after becoming aware of the emails on Aug. 29 and had notified
relevant U.S. and UK authorities. It suspended Davies. Another
senior executive quit.
It was not clear exactly what services de Combret was being
compensated for, although one email referenced "his very unique
and unreplaceable services and closeness to the (Guinean)
President".
Davies did not answer his mobile phone when contacted by
Reuters. Albanese did not immediately respond to messages. Walsh
could not be immediately contacted for comment. Rio declined
further comment.
In one exchange, Davies said he had spoken to de Combret.
"We have reached a final point, where Francois has requested
a fee for services on securing 3 and 4 of US$10.5m. This is
clearly stated as his bottom line, and a reduction from his
request of US$15m," Davies wrote.
"Sam, I accept that this is a lot of money, but I also put
forward that the result we achieved was significantly improved
by Francois' contribution," he wrote.
"He vouched for our integrity when it was needed and helped
bring us together when things were looking extremely difficult."
In the correspondence, Walsh wrote there was "no question"
de Combret "delivered sizeable value."
The emails have come to light a month after Rio agreed to
sell its stake in the Simandou project to Chinese state-owned
Chinalco, touted as one of the world's biggest
deposits.
Albanese was ousted by Rio's board in 2013 following
disastrous investments in aluminium and coal, and was replaced
by Walsh, who retired in July.
De Combret was a classmate of Guinea's President Alpha
Conde, who worked at Lazard bank until 2005, according to World
Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes web site.
De Combret could not be reached for comment and Lazard said
it could not comment.
