LONDON, April 30 Diversified miner Rio Tinto <RIO. L> said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint in the United States against Brazil's Vale, Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz and BSG Resources over mining concessions in Guinea.

The lawsuit relates to Rio Tinto's loss in 2008 of half the rights for the giant iron ore deposit Simandou, in Guinea.

Rio Tinto said it is asking the court to award "compensatory, consequential, exemplary and punitive damages... in an amount to be determined at trial." (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and David Rohde; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)