COPENHAGEN Feb 17 Icelandic workers voted to block exports of aluminium from Rio Tinto's Hafnarfjordur plant in the south west of the North Atlantic island due to a long-running wage dispute.

The workers from the Hilf trade union said they would stop loading aluminium on vessels from Feb. 24. Rio Tinto's Hafnarfjordur plant has an annual capacity of 185,000 tonnes, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Susan Thomas)