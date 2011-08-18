SYDNEY Aug 18 World no. 2 iron ore producer Rio Tinto RIO.L> said on Thursday it was resuming normal operations at two mines in Australia shut this week after a worker was fatally injured.

Rio Tinto on Tuesday suspended mining at its Brockman 2 and the adjacent Nammuldi mines, which together account for 15 million tonnes of annual production, or 6 percent of the company's worldwide production.

"Operations will progressively return to normal during the course of the day," a company spokesman said.

He said investigations were continuing into how the 27-year-old man was fatally injured while working on loading equipment.

The Nammuldi deposit currently yields about 6 million tonnes of ore a year. The Brockman 2 mine produces around 9 million tonnes a year.

Rio Tinto expects to produce about 240 million tonnes of iron ore in total in 2011.

The mines are located roughly 60 km (40 miles) northwest of Rio Tinto's Tom Price iron ore hub in the Pilbara iron belt region. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)