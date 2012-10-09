* Rio cautious on impact of China stimulus
* Sees high cost Chinese production shutting down
* Optimistic on China power supply for Mongolia copper mine
* Does not expect major project approvals in near-term
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Oct 9 Global miner Rio Tinto
said on Tuesday it would step up cost cuts because of an
uncertain near-term outlook that includes lower growth this year
in China, the world's largest consumer of key commodities.
Rio said it had already made annual costs cuts of $500
million so far in service and support roles, and would now trim
in operations, project studies and elsewhere, cutting an
unspecified number of jobs. It had imposed a hiring freeze for
support staff early this year.
The world's second-largest iron ore miner is widely seen as
the diversified producer most exposed to China and its
industrial recovery. More than 80 percent of Rio's earnings in
2012 are expected to come from iron ore, used in steelmaking.
Rio is counting on Chinese infrastructure spending plans to
drive a pick up in steel demand. But Chief Executive Tom
Albanese, speaking ahead of an investor seminar, said the miner
expected to see the impact of Chinese stimulus efforts only
progressively and after leadership changes starting this year.
"There is some good news coming. The question is when will
all of this flow through, ultimately, to our markets," Albanese
told reporters, pointing to "considerable price fluctuations."
"Overall, I'd say that we are more cautious on the outlook
for the next few quarters for our business than we would have
been a couple of months ago."
Rio said it saw positive signs in China and the
"deceleration is probably bottoming out," pointing to indicators
including rising home prices in major cities.
But the company cut its forecast for Chinese economic growth
in 2012 to "just below" 8 percent, from 8 percent, in line with
the International Monetary Fund's revised forecast on Tuesday.
Iron ore prices have slumped 42 percent from a high in April
to a three-year low of $87 a tonne last month. They have
rebounded to $110, but remain well below a perceived floor of
$120, where high-cost Chinese producers would lose money.
Rio estimated around 100 million tonnes of Chinese iron ore
output had become unprofitable and said it saw evidence "that a
large proportion of this has already been curtailed."
The steep fall in iron ore prices and volatile markets have
spurred Rio to speed up cost cuts, alongside peers including BHP
Billiton and Anglo American.
Rival BHP confirmed earlier on Tuesday that it is targeting
job cuts in iron ore, its most profitable arm, adding to mining
job losses around Australia.
Miners across the board have cut back on new mines, and
Albanese said Rio's new projects were coming under even greater
scrutiny as it tightens control of capital allocation.
"I would not expect any major new project approvals in the
near term," he said, sticking to the miner's target spending of
$16 billion for this year - a peak.
"We need to be pulling in the reins."
MONGOLIA CONFIDENCE
The company's copper business has a brighter near term
outlook than iron ore, but Rio flagged potential delays at its
newest project, the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in
Mongolia, due to prolonged talks with China over power supply.
Analysts have fretted as talks with Chinese authorities have
dragged on, though Albanese said he saw "real momentum", with
final discussions coming down to commercial terms. "I am
confident they will come to a commercial understanding."
Lengthier talks could affect the ramp up timetable at the
mine, unless a deal is reached before the end of the year. The
mine is currently scheduled to begin commercial production in
the first half of 2013.
According to Rio's statement, once a power deal with China
is signed, the first ore would be processed within six weeks,
and first concentrate production would start a month later.
Commercial production could take up to 8 months from the point
at which power is received, its analysts' presentation said.
Rio expects copper production across the group to increase
from 2013 thanks to improving grades at existing mines and the
start of production at Oyu Tolgoi, forecasting a cumulative
annual growth rate of 13 percent from 2011 to 2015.