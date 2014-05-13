(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON May 13 Miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it had boosted its iron ore output to a run rate of 290 million tonnes a year at its Australian operations two months earlier than expected and was on track to hit its full expansion target by 2017.

Rio, the world's second-largest producer of iron ore, mines about 90 percent of the commodity in the Pilbara region, in north-west Australia.

The world's top mining companies are racing ahead with plans to expand production of iron ore, used in steelmaking, to capture more of the Chinese market.

Many however fear that the additional supply expected to come on stream will have a negative impact on iron ore prices.

Slower economic growth and tighter credit availability in top iron ore consumer China have also put pressure on prices .IO62-CNI=SI.

The steel ingredient has lost about a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year.

Rio's target is to boost its iron ore production capacity in Australia to 360 million tonnes a year by 2017.

"It's a small positive but it's not life changing," said Liberum analyst Richard Knights about Rio's announcement.

"I'm not convinced the market needs a further 70 million tonnes from Rio in the next couple of years, but they have set very explicit ramp up targets and the market now expects them to hit those numbers."

Rio said although it has achieved the 290 million tonnes mark there is likely to be some run rate variability in the next few months as it continues to work on further capacity expansion and while it integrates its automated heavy-haul rail system.

In November, Rio announced it would delay the expansion of its iron ore operations in Australia from 2015 to 2017, slowing growth and cutting costs with a revised plan which it says will save $3 billion. (Editing by William Hardy and Susan Thomas)