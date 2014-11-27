MELBOURNE Nov 28 Rio Tinto has
decided to defer plans to build a $1 billion iron ore mine in
Australia, but the world's No. 2 iron ore producer said it still
expects to reach its expansion target of 350 million tonnes a
year by 2017.
The move to hold off an investment decision on its proposed
new Silvergrass mine until the third quarter of 2015 at the
earliest follows a near 50 percent slide in iron ore prices this
year as Rio, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals
Group have flooded the market with new supply.
Rio is focusing on cutting capital spending and operating
costs to preserve cash so it can meet shareholders' demands for
higher returns following a spending binge on disastrous
acquisitions and huge mine expansions over the last seven years.
"Looking out over the next five years, we expect to generate
strong free cash flow and we remain committed to materially
increase cash returns to shareholders in a sustainable way,"
said Chief Executive Sam Walsh.
"I look forward to announcing this at our annual results in
February next year," he said in a statement ahead of an investor
briefing.
Walsh is looking to set Rio Tinto apart from its arch rival
BHP, which has been more cautious about the timing of returning
cash to shareholders amid a slump in iron ore, coal and oil
prices, and is looking to satisfy shareholders to help fend off
rebuffed suitor Glencore Plc.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Gunna Dickson)