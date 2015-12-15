Dec 15 High-cost iron ore producers are "hanging
on by their fingernails", Rio Tinto Chief
Executive Officer Sam Walsh said on Tuesday, as miners fight for
survival in the face of falling metal prices amid a glut and
weak demand.
Over the past five years, small producers have added 400
million tonnes of capacity, Walsh said in an interview with
Bloomberg Television.
"Most of that tonnage falls into the high-cost category. So
at the moment, those people are hanging on by their
fingernails," he added. "But sooner or later the adjustment will
take place."
The spot iron ore price fell to its lowest
since at least 2008 at $37 a tonne last week amid shrinking
demand for the steel-making ingredient in major consumer China.
Rio as the world's lowest cost producer is still profitable
even as prices have slumped.
When asked if prices could slide as low as $30 a tonne,
Walsh said it would not be able to remain there long due to the
large number of mines that would shut down.
"It's not sustainable. It is fantasy land at that level."
Iron ore supply is dominated by Brazil's Vale,
followed by the giants of Western Australia's vast Pilbara
deposits, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals
Group.
The fall in prices is forcing mining companies across the
board to cut jobs, investment and costs.
Glencore, Anglo American and
Freeport-McMoRan Inc have suspended dividends and cut
capital spending as the commodities' price downturn enters its
fifth year.
Walsh said dividends were still on Rio Tinto's radar screen.
"Personally for me, they're very, very important. We have
shareholders who have invested in our business, they've put
their faith in us, and then I believe they need a fair return,"
Walsh said, who also acknowledged that 2016 was going to be
another tough year.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo. Editing by Jane Merriman)