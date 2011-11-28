* Rio chief shrugs off blips in China steel production
SYDNEY, Nov 28 Rio Tinto
said on Monday an upward trend in China's demand for more
imported iron ore was intact despite signs of softening steel
production, leading the global mining house to step up expansion
work at its mines.
"We continue to see year-on-year growth in Chinese steel
consumption, even though last month you would have seen some
softness in steel production," Tom Albanese, chief executive of
Rio, the world's second-largest iron ore miner told a press
briefing.
"We still see the same demographic trends and urbanisation
trends notwithstanding all the global issues... and I wouldn't
see that changing before 2015," Albanese said.
Rio earlier on Monday raised its iron ore expansion target
by 20 million tonnes to 353 million tonnes a year by the first
half of 2015, from around 240 million tonnes a year
now.
There is also an option to increase annual capacity further
to 453 million tonnes, according to Albanese.
That would place Rio on near-par with Vale, which
aims to boost yearly iron ore output to 469 million tonnes by
2015 from 308 million in 2010.
In comparison, BHP Billiton is earmarking a
rise to 220 million tonnes a year from around 155 million now.
STEEL OUTPUT STALLS
Separately, BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers on Monday
cautioned steel production growth had stalled in China, where
both companies sell the lion's share of their iron ore.
"When we talk to our Chinese customers, there is not a
sentiment that the operating rate in the steel industry will
improve or change dramatically over the next little while,"
Kloppers said.
Albanese also warned further cracks may be emerging in
global commodities markets as the economies of Europe and the
United States waver, with its customers increasingly cautious on
the outlook, but said prices for iron ore were holding up.
"That Rio is still pushing ahead with its expansion plans
suggest they are confident of the structural changes that are
occurring, particularly within China and the infrastructure
requirements they see that country needing to support its
population," said Fat Prophets mining analyst David Lennox.
Iron ore prices fell below $117 a tonne on Oct. 28, the
lowest since December 2009, as weak steel demand forced Chinese
mills out of the market, leaving a lot of unsold cargoes from
miners which continued to run at full capacity.
Prices rebounded over the next three weeks, although the
rally lost steam with Chinese steel producers not seeing the
urgency to stock up the raw material further amid lean demand.
DRIVERLESS ORE TRUCKS
Daily crude steel output in China stood at 1.664 million
tonnes in the first 10 days of November, its lowest since
November 2010, latest data from the China Iron and Steel
Association shows.
Albanese said construction of additional port facilities in
Western Australia coupled with a push to introduce the world's
largest fleet of driverless trucks in Australia's Pilbara iron
belt would keep future costs of production in check.
"I do believe the market will be there for new low-cost
tonnes, particularly that can feed into the Asia and Indian
ocean markets," Albanese said.
Chinese steel production per capita was not forecast to peak
until around 2030 at 750 kg per capita versus 500 kg today, he
said.
