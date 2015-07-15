SYDNEY, July 16 Rio Tinto on Thursday posted a sharp rise in second quarter iron ore production from a year ago as it battled to maintain its top market position in China, even as selling prices deteriorated and bad weather disrupted operations.

Bad weather from cyclones affecting its Australian mines has led the world's second-biggest producer of the steel making ingredient to lower production guidance to 340 million tonnes in 2015 from 350 million previously.

Despite the setback, second quarter production of iron ore was 9 percent higher than the same quarter of 2014 at 79.7 million tonnes and 7 percent above the first quarter of 2015, data released by the Anglo-Australian company showed. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Reese)