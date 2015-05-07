PERTH May 7 Rio Tinto said on
Thursday it still sees Chinese steel demand growing and peaking
at close to 1 billion tonnes over the long term, in contrast to
some forecasters who have said steel demand has already peaked
in China.
"We continue to believe that the long run peak steel demand
of China has a long way to go to approximately the billion
number that you indicate," Chairman Jan du Plessis said in
response to a question at the group's Australian annual meeting.
"It's a serious conclusion we came to after long debate."
A recent media report quoted economists and others saying
that Rio Tinto's and BHP Billiton's long-held forecast that
Chinese steel demand would peak at 1 billion tonnes around 2025
was outdated and they had stood by it so as not to lose face.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)