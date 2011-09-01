* Rio Tinto sees near doubling of iron ore demand in 8 years
* Says sees "staggering" rise in demand
* Urbanisation in developing economies driving need for more
steel
(Adds additional quotes, details)
PERTH, Sept 1 The world needs at least 100
million tonnes of additional iron ore supply each year for the
next eight years to meet demand growth projections in steel
making, miner Rio Tinto said on Thursday.
At that rate, global iron ore production would almost double
over the period, based on industry trade data -- largely covered
in the early years at least by expansions underway among the
major miners, including Rio Tinto.
"This represents a staggering increase in demand as markets
like, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and countries in Africa
and South America continue to industrialize and urbanise," David
Joyce, head of expansion projects for Rio Tinto's iron ore
group, told an industry conference in Australia on mining in
Africa.
Emerging markets comprise 75 percent of global iron ore
demand and 90 percent of that is Chinese demand.
Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest producer behind
Brazil's Vale , also said its Simandou iron ore joint
venture with China's Chinalco in Guinea was on track to make its
first shipment by mid-2015.
"We remain committed to ambitious timeframes of shipping our
first tonnes of iron ore by mid-2015," Joyce said, adding that
the company has invested $1.5 billion in the project to date.
The joint venture targets initial production from the
Simandou mine of 70 million tonnes per year, with estimates for
potential future output reaching up to 170 million tonnes.
Joyce also said Rio Tinto was on track to expand its iron
ore production capacity in Western Australia to 333 million
tonnes a year from about 225 million now..
Rio Tinto last month moved up its the target date to reach
the higher figure by six months to the first half of 2015.
Rio Tinto isn't the only miner that sees gold in mining more
iron ore
AngloAmerican expects to nearly double iron ore
production to around 80 million tonnes by 2014 as it digs new
mines in Brazil and South Africa.
But that's still well below current production figures for
others, including Vale , BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group each of which has massive
expansion plans in the works.
BHP Billiton is proceeding with a $7.4 billion expansion of
its Western Australia iron ore operations with its own share of
the investment totalling $6.6 billion.
That expansion will raise capacity to over 220 million
tonnes per year, with first production expected from its new
Jimblebar mine in early calendar year 2014.
World trade in iron ore was 1.036 billion tonnes last year,
according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource
Economics and Sciences.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, additional reporting by James
Regan in Sydney; Editing by Ed Davies)