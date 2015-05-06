By Manolo Serapio Jr and Sonali Paul
| SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE
SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE May 6 Rio Tinto,
the most profitable iron ore producer, is in a strong position
to keep its mines running at full tilt, even as rivals BHP
Billiton and Brazil's Vale apply the brakes
in a market suffering a supply glut.
Despite a plunge in ore prices, Rio Tinto is not expected to
face pressure from shareholders at its annual general meeting in
Perth on Thursday to alter expansion plans.
The world's second-biggest iron ore producer said in
February in would return $2 billion to shareholders via a
buyback and its stock has outperformed its rivals.
Rio's shares are down less than 4 percent in the last 12
months, compared with BHP's 14 percent drop and Vale's 20
percent decline.
The top three iron ore miners had up until recently resisted
calls to curb output, vowing to lift production to gain more
share of top market China and force out higher cost miners.
Rio plans to ship around 350 million tonnes in calendar
2015, up from 300 million tonnes last year.
The firm's long-term plan is to reach a production capacity
of 360 million tonnes per year.
But Vale, which is grappling with high debt, and BHP
appeared to blink in recent weeks by flagging they would curb
iron ore expansion plans or trim production.
"I don't think Rio will touch their existing operations.
They have much better economics of production compared to Vale,"
said Georgi Slavov, head of research at Marex Spectron.
Rio has been the most successful in cutting costs among the
big three, producing and delivering a tonne to China for just
$34. That means it makes a healthy margin even at the decade-low
price of $46.70 hit last month.
Vale said last week it could cut iron ore output by up to 30
million tonnes over the next two years, in a major strategy
shift as it focuses on improving margins after a price slump
pushed it to a third straight quarterly loss.
Vale's decision followed BHP announcing on April 22 that it
would delay an Australian port project that would have boosted
output by 20 million tonnes.
Before this, the top three, which account for about
two-thirds of global supply, had appeared impervious to calls
from rivals and some Australian politicians to change a strategy
blamed for forcing iron ore prices down 60 percent in a year.
The mega producers have also been slammed by smaller rival
Fortescue Metals Group for flooding the market with ore
just as demand growth in China slowed, but Rio has long said it
makes no sense for the lowest cost producer to hold back supply.
"Rio is likely to produce to the max. That's their culture,"
said Mike Harrowell, director of resources research at broker
BBY Ltd.
A Rio Tinto spokesman declined to comment on production
plans.
Despite their announcements, Vale and BHP are sticking to
their long-term expansion plans, with the Brazilian miner set to
lift output to 453 million tonnes by 2018 from a projected 340
million tonnes this year.
"Their optimal strategy remains to increase supply,
especially for BHP and Rio. For Vale it may be a little bit
difficult because they are lagging somewhat behind compared to
the other two in terms of bringing the expansion to the market,"
said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
(Editing by Ed Davies)