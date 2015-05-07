PERTH May 7 Rio Tinto said on
Thursday it would continue producing iron ore at full tilt,
despite a 55 percent plunge in prices since the start of last
year, even as rivals BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale
lightly tap the brakes.
The world's second-biggest iron ore producer expects to ship
350 million tonnes of iron ore this year, and said it will
continue to focus on cutting costs so it remains the world's
most profitable producer.
"With iron ore now trading around $60 a tonne delivered into
China, we have more to do to ensure that we maintain the margin
between ourselves and other producers," Chief Executive Sam
Walsh said at the global miner's Australian annual meeting.
Rio Tinto and its rivals Vale and BHP have ramped up output
over the past few years just as demand growth slowed in China,
the biggest user of iron ore, which has driven down prices and
threatened the survival of smaller producers.
Walsh said the market was in transition, "with high-cost and
in some cases late-entrant supply" having to cut output as more
low-cost supply comes on stream, and reiterated that the shift
would be bumpy.
He shrugged off criticism from smaller rival Fortescue
Metals Group which has criticised Rio Tinto and BHP for
flooding the market, driving down prices, and in turn hurting
smaller miners and the Australian economy.
"We take no comfort in what is happening to some of the
smaller, higher-cost iron ore producers that are finding it hard
to compete," Walsh told shareholders, adding that the market has
always been cyclical.
He defended the company's strategy of investing $28 billion
in its West Australian iron ore operations over the past eight
years, saying its global market share has remained at 20 percent
over the past decade.
"This invalidates suggestions that we are responsible for a
perceived market dislocation," Walsh said.
BHP announced last month it would delay a 20 million tonne
expansion to 290 million tonnes a year at its Port Hedland port
that had been scheduled to be completed in 2017, and Vale said
it would cut about 30 million tonnes of output over the next two
years.
