PERTH May 7 Rio Tinto said on Thursday it would continue producing iron ore at full tilt, despite a 55 percent plunge in prices since the start of last year, even as rivals BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale lightly tap the brakes.

The world's second-biggest iron ore producer expects to ship 350 million tonnes of iron ore this year, and said it will continue to focus on cutting costs so it remains the world's most profitable producer.

"With iron ore now trading around $60 a tonne delivered into China, we have more to do to ensure that we maintain the margin between ourselves and other producers," Chief Executive Sam Walsh said at the global miner's Australian annual meeting.

Rio Tinto and its rivals Vale and BHP have ramped up output over the past few years just as demand growth slowed in China, the biggest user of iron ore, which has driven down prices and threatened the survival of smaller producers.

Walsh said the market was in transition, "with high-cost and in some cases late-entrant supply" having to cut output as more low-cost supply comes on stream, and reiterated that the shift would be bumpy.

He shrugged off criticism from smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group which has criticised Rio Tinto and BHP for flooding the market, driving down prices, and in turn hurting smaller miners and the Australian economy.

"We take no comfort in what is happening to some of the smaller, higher-cost iron ore producers that are finding it hard to compete," Walsh told shareholders, adding that the market has always been cyclical.

He defended the company's strategy of investing $28 billion in its West Australian iron ore operations over the past eight years, saying its global market share has remained at 20 percent over the past decade.

"This invalidates suggestions that we are responsible for a perceived market dislocation," Walsh said.

BHP announced last month it would delay a 20 million tonne expansion to 290 million tonnes a year at its Port Hedland port that had been scheduled to be completed in 2017, and Vale said it would cut about 30 million tonnes of output over the next two years. (Reporting by Morag MacKinnon and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)