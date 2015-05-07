* Rio defies critics of its China steel demand forecast
* Rio looks to cut iron ore costs further
* Fortescue, IOC, Kumba under pressure from low prices
PERTH/LONDON, May 7 Rio Tinto is
to stick with plans to produce iron ore at full tilt despite a
plunge in prices, turning up the heat on rivals large and small,
which are struggling to cope with the consequences of a supply
glut.
While rivals BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale have
applied the brakes to their medium term output plans, Rio said
on Thursday it would focus on cutting costs so it remains the
world's most profitable producer, keeping its forecast that
China's steel demand will grow towards 1 billion tonnes a
year.
"With iron ore now trading around $60 a tonne delivered into
China, we have more to do to ensure that we maintain the margin
between ourselves and other producers," Chief Executive Sam
Walsh said at the global miner's Australian annual meeting.
Rio Tinto, the world's second biggest iron ore producer, and
rivals Vale and BHP ramped up output just as demand growth
slowed in major customer China, leading to a 55 percent fall in
prices since the start of last year that has threatened the
survival of smaller producers.
Rio can continue to produce profitably with iron ore prices
around $30 per tonne, but a growing number of rivals are
suffering. Minnows like Atlas Iron and BCI Iron
are most at risk if iron ore prices remain close to
current levels for long.
If prices fall further, as analysts expect, even some large
producers will become loss-making.
"Of the major producers Fortescue is the one that
might be forced to shut down eventually because it has a lot of
debt," Liberum analyst Richard Knights said. "It is a standalone
entity rather than part of a diversified portfolio and it
produces, on the whole, lower grade iron ore. But prices will
need to drop significantly for that to happen."
Other large producers such as Anglo American's Kumba
and Minas Rio and Rio Tinto's own Iron Ore of Canada are also
vulnerable, currently trading near breakeven, according to
analysts.
Rio expects to ship 350 million tonnes of the steel-making
ingredient this year, up from 300 in 2014, including material
from stockpiles.
The company is about to complete an expansion to handle 360
million tonnes a year, but only expects to reach production
capacity of 350 million tonnes by 2017. Over the past 18 months
Rio has three times put off plans to build a $1 billion new mine
that would boost output further, Walsh said.
The miner's $28 billion investment in Australian iron ore
over the past eight years has been based on its long-held
forecast that demand for steel in China would grow to 1 billion
tonnes around 2025, matching an estimate from BHP Billiton.
The forecasts have come under fire from economists and
former BHP executives and contradict the view of China's steel
industry association which says demand has peaked at around 820
million tonnes.
"We continue to believe that the long run peak steel demand
of China has a long way to go to approximately the billion
number," du Plessis told shareholders. "It's a serious
conclusion we came to after long debate."
The company shrugged off attacks from smaller rival
Fortescue Metals Group, which has criticised Rio Tinto and BHP
for hurting smaller miners and the Australian economy.
"We have absolutely no desire to push competitors out of the
business," du Plessis said, adding that Rio's global iron ore
market share has remained at 20 percent over the past decade.
