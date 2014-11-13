PALM BEACH, Fla. Nov 12 Rio Tinto's Kennecott copper smelter is considering treating third-party concentrate on a large scale for the first time, as the second-biggest U.S. copper producer tries to tackle falling ore grades from its nearby mine, four sources said.

The Utah plant has bought external concentrate, an intermediate product that smelters use to make refined metals, on occasion in the past, but this would be the first formal effort on a large scale that many traders can remember.

The move would be a big shift for Rio's biggest smelter, which turns ore from its nearby century-old Bingham Canyon mine into refined metal. The reasons for the low-grade ore at Bingham, the world's biggest open-pit, are not known.

The Kennecott marketing team discussed the proposal with traders and market participants at the American Copper Council annual gathering on Wednesday, sounding out their interest. Traders said they would be keen to supply the concentrate.

"It makes sense as the North American market is long concentrates and the smelter is operating under capacity," said one U.S. trader who had met with the company.

Spokespeople for Rio and Kennecott declined to comment.

Last year, the company was forced to buy in the spot market for about six months to replace lost internal feed after a devastating landslide shut Bingham.

Exact details of the new plan are not clear. Two traders said the tolling deals may supplement Kennecott's own output and income as it would get paid to turn third-party concentrate into refined copper. The customers would then sell the finished product.

Two other traders said the plan would be to blend higher-grade concentrates with their own material to maintain refined metal quality.

The second major producer struggling with low ore grades, Rio's scheme underscores the complexity of modern mining as big producers look for new ways to deal with low-grade ores.

The move could add further strain on supplies of standard-grade concentrates, potentially pressuring refining charges, just as Codelco starts to blend high-arsenic material from its new Ministro Hales mine in Chile with cleaner material.

Miners pay smelters to convert raw material into refined metal and are deducted from the smelters' sale prices.

In 2013, the mine produced 213,000 tonnes of copper, 192,300 ounces of gold, 2.2 million ounces of silver and 6,300 tonnes of molybdenum. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)