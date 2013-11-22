LONDON Nov 22 Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio
Tinto has signed a $7.5 billion revolving
credit facility that refinances an existing loan, the company
said on Friday.
The new loan refinancing was agreed with a group of 28
relationship banks, banking sources said.
A-/A3 rated Rio Tinto has taken advantage of favourable loan
market conditions to refinance its existing loan well in advance
of its maturity with improved terms and conditions.
The facility, which was co-ordinated by Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Deutsche Bank and HSBC, refinances an
existing $6 billion loan that was put in place in November 2010
and was due to mature in November 2015.
The new financing is split between a $1.875 billion,
three-year loan paying 30 basis points (bps) over LIBOR and a
$5.625 billion, five-year loan paying 35 bps over LIBOR, banking
sources said. Both loans include extension options.
The existing $6 billion loan, which was provided by a group
of 30 banks, refinanced the remaining debt from Rio Tinto's $40
billion acquisition of Canadian mining company Alcan in 2007,
repaid some maturing bilateral loans and provided funds for
general corporate purposes.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)