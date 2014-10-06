LONDON Oct 6 Commodities giant Glencore has started talks with Rio Tinto's largest shareholder, Aluminium Corp of China (Chinalco), as it seeks to pave the way for a possible merger in 2015, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Reuters reported last month that Glencore could make a move for mining rival Rio Tinto to gain exposure to iron ore, citing banking sources.

Bloomberg said in its report that Glencore had made a preliminary step towards securing the tie-up by holding discussions in recent weeks with Chinalco, which owns a 12.91 percent stake in Rio Tinto, according to Reuters data.

Citing two people familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reported that Glencore had opened the talks to gauge Chinalco's interest in a potential deal.

Spokesmen for both Rio Tinto and Glencore said their companies do not comment on market speculation. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)