SYDNEY Jan 24 Rio Tinto Plc said it agreed to sell Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Chinese government-controlled Yancoal Australia Ltd for up to $2.45 billion in cash.

"This sale delivers outstanding value for our shareholders and is consistent with our strategy of reshaping our portfolio to ensure the most effective use of capital," said Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques in a statement. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Randy Fabi)