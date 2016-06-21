COLUMN-Another year, another lead squeeze, but is this one different? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 2 Last year zinc was the star performer among the major base metals traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME).
June 21 Global miner Rio Tinto Plc said it appointed Chris Salisbury as head of its iron ore business, replacing veteran Andrew Harding.
Salisbury, currently acting head of Rio Tinto's copper and coal unit, will take up the role on July 2.
Rio Tinto also appointed Arnaud Soirat as head of its new copper and diamonds unit, Stephen McIntosh as growth and innovation executive, and Joanne Farrell as group executive, health, safety and environment. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, Feb 2 Last year zinc was the star performer among the major base metals traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME).
COLOMBO, Feb 2 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, snapping two straight sessions of falls, as investors picked up battered blue chips while net foreign buying also boosted sentiment.
HELSINKI, Feb 2 Outokumpu, Europe's largest stainless steel maker, reported its first annual core operating profit since 2007 on Thursday and proposed its first dividend since 2010, sending its shares sharply higher.