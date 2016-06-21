June 21 Global miner Rio Tinto Plc said it appointed Chris Salisbury as head of its iron ore business, replacing veteran Andrew Harding.

Salisbury, currently acting head of Rio Tinto's copper and coal unit, will take up the role on July 2.

Rio Tinto also appointed Arnaud Soirat as head of its new copper and diamonds unit, Stephen McIntosh as growth and innovation executive, and Joanne Farrell as group executive, health, safety and environment. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)