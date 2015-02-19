ULAN BATOR Feb 19 Mongolia's parliament has
backed its new prime minister's plan to resolve a long-running
dispute with global miner Rio Tinto this year
over plans to expand the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper mine.
The proposal approved by parliament on Wednesday just before
the Mongolian Lunar New Year says the government will move to
"resolve underground investment issues" and "boost development
work" by the second half of 2015, mining ministry spokesman
Galsan Bodibilguun said.
Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg is trying to revive
foreign investment in large mining projects to bolster the
economy, which has suffered from a slump in coal prices and
exports and uncertainty over mining policies.
Rio Tinto put on hold plans to dig a $5.4 billion
underground mine at Oyu Tolgoi in 2013 due to disputes with the
government over cost overruns on the existing open pit mine that
will delay revenue the government will get from its 34 percent
stake.
The remaining two-thirds is owned by Rio Tinto's Turquoise
Hill Resources unit.
Chief Executive Sam Walsh said last week that Rio Tinto had
put in a "best and final offer" to resolve the problem last
November, which was being considered by the government.
The government is looking to sell down its stake in Oyu
Tolgoi in return for royalties, Bodibilguun said. It will need
to find a third party to buy it as Rio Tinto said last week it
was not interested in increasing its stake.
