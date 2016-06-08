MELBOURNE, June 8 Jacobs Engineering has
won the main contract to build the $5.3 billion Oyu Tolgoi
underground copper and gold mine in Mongolia, the companies said
on Wednesday.
Development of the underground mine at Oyu Tolgoi is key to
operator Rio Tinto's ambitions to expand in
copper and for the growth of the Mongolian economy, which has
suffered with the global commodities slump.
"Following the final notice to proceed for the underground
development last month, this contract is a critical piece as we
ramp up towards full construction," Oyu Tolgoi Chief Executive
Andrew Woodley said in a statement.
Bernstein Research on Wednesday raised questions over the
expected 20 percent internal rate of return on the underground
project, based on the long lead-time to full production and
potential risks, including political shifts and the challenges
of block cave mining.
"The project has significant technical and non-technical
risks that could derail the investment case, even if copper
prices increase to above $3.0 per pound as Rio expects (and,
indeed, so do we)," Bernstein analysts said.
Their conclusion was based on an assessment of the Oyu
Tolgoi underground project that they commissioned from Rio
Tinto's former general manager of valuation, Neal Brewster.
The first stage of Oyu Tolgoi, an open pit mine, was
approved in 2010 and started producing in 2013. The underground
project was put on hold in 2013 amid disputes with the
government which were resolved last year.
"It's a 17-year window over which they will have been
investing and ramping up," said Bernstein analyst Paul Gait.
"Had they known the delays and the issues the Mongolian
political situation precipitated, I don't think they would have
pressed the button (on Oyu Tolgoi) in 2010 in its entirety,"
Bernstein analyst Paul Gait said.
Rio Tinto declined to comment on the Bernstein report.
